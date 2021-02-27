Breaking: Ganduje fires media aide,Yakassai, as DSS debunks arrest

Blueprint can authoritatively report that Salihu Tanko Yakassai has been sacked by the Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje.

The state Commissioner of Information Muhammad Garba disclosed this a while ago on Saturday.

The decision to sack Yakassai was reached after the aide reportedly criticised President Muhammadu Buhari via his social media account.

Meanwhile, the Department of the State Security (DSS) has denied arresting Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, over his comments against President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

