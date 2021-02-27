Revealed! Why Ganduje sacked media aide

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai of his appointment for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) government’s handling of insecurity in the country.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Saturday, said the sack is with immediate effect.

This is coming hours after the alleged arrest of Yakasai by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The commissioner said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.

The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Buhari.