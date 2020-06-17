Breaking: Giadom-led APC NWC cancels Edo governorship screening, invites Obaseki, others for fresh screening

The national deputy secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Victor Giadom, has said he has taken over as the acting chairman.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja a while ago at the National secretariat, Giadom said due to the court notice on March 16, 2020, that the earlier suspension of comrade Adams Oshiomhole stand, he (Victor Giadom) should act as National Chairman.

Giadom also said a fresh screening for all the aspirants who intend to seek for governorship in Edo and Ondo will be conducted.

Details later….

Related

No tags for this post.