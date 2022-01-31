Breaking: Glamour as Rochas Okorocha officially declares for presidency

The executive hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC) is currently filled to the brim with people from different backgrounds, ethnics and languages gathered to witness the official declaration to contest the 2023 presidential election by the former governor of Imo state, Owele Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha has been presidential aspirant in the past elections.

At the beginning of the ongoing event, 21 prayer warriors from three major languages led prayers for the success of Okorocha’s ambition.

Okorocha, described as “an engineer of ideas and one who make something out of nothing” was said to have built his first school, the Kings Commercial College Vom at the age of 21.

Over the years, the businessman had ventured into Real estate, Aviation, among others.

