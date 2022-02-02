Breaking: Gombe APC chieftain Jamilu Gwamna dumps party



A former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state Alhaji Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna has resigned his membership of the party.



Gwamna who is nursing governorship ambition in the 2023 general elections tendered his resignation letter to the APC chairman of Jekadafari ward on Tuesday.



In the resignation letter, a copy obtained by our correspondent yesterday, Gwamna explained that he made the decision after wide consultation with his family, political associates and supporters.



Although he did not state reasons for dumping the party, his supporters who spoke with our correspondent alleged that APC leadership in the state has taken side with the incumbent governor of the state Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya.



Isah Kaltungo, who is one of the close supporters of Gwamna said in some local government areas visited by Governor Yahaya, stakeholders and party executives endorsed the governor for second time.



According to him, that was an indication that the party would not provide fair playing ground for all governorship aspirants in the next primary elections.

However, the former APC chieftain is yet to join any other party.