Breaking: Gov Bala wins re-election In Bauchi

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has been declared as the winner of the just concluded governorship election having won the majority of the votes cast across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Declaring the winner on Monday, the Returning Officer for the election and the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Dutse, Professor Abdulkareem Sabo Mohammed, said Bala scored a total of 525,289 votes to get re-elected as governor of the state for another tenure of four years.

He added that his closest opponent in the race and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) scored a total of 432,272 votes while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika, polled 60,496 votes to become third.

