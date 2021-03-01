Breaking: Gov Bala’s convoy in accident as several policemen wounded



One policeman has fainted and several others got wounded Monday in the convoy of the Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed when a vehicle carrying police excorts had an accident.



The governor was traveling to local governments across the state to inspect ongoing projects initiated by his administration.



Blueprint reports that the accident occurred along Burga to Duguri road currently being constructed by the governor.



Our correspondent who was an eye witness reports that the vehicle missed the road, fell and somersaulted.



The victims were rescued by fellow colleagues and evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.



The inspection tour commenced last Saturday and was scheduled to end Monday when the accident happened.