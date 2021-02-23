Breaking: Govs storm Niger for freed Kagara students

Governors under the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Tuesday stormed Minna, Niger state capital in solidarity with the state government over the abduction and eventual release of 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara.

Blueprint reports that the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, and his Kwara state counterpart, Abdulrazaq Abdulfatah arrived Minna airport at about 11.52am Tuesday and was followed by Engr. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state about four minutes later.

The deputy governor of Niger state, Ahmed Ketso, who received the governors on behalf of the government was seen exchanging greetings on their arrival.

Also at about 12.30, the governor of Plateau state Simon Lalong touched ground at the airport and was followed three minutes later by Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.

They headed to Government House Minna to meet with Governor Abubaker Sani Bello of Niger state.

Details loading…