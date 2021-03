The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Monday, set aside the judgment of the Edo State High Court disqualifying Gani Audu and Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu from contesting in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State.

The judges O.F.Omoleye, B.A. Georgewill and O.E.Oho also said there is no evidence of credentials forgery on the part of Gani Audu.

