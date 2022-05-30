Breaking: Gunmen attack Anambra state owned broadcast outfit, set vehicles, building ablaze, staff injured

Gunmen, early Monday morning, launched an attack at the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Onitsha station, and se two vehicles parked in the premises ablaze.

Sources told Blueprint that the attackers equally burnt a part of a building in the station, brutalised and injured some staff of the state-owned media house before the intervention of security operatives.

An ABS staff who was on the night duty when the incident occured, disclosed that one of the vehicles destroyed by the hoodlums belonged to one of their colleagues on night duty.

“As I am talking to you we have been interrogated by the police. Everything is normal now. I can confirm to you that no life was lost. We are okay. Thanks,” the staff stated.

The acting Managing Director, ABS, Sir Gab Okpalaeze, while confirming attacks on their facility, disclosed that no life was lost just as other facilities in the station were not touched.

Okpalaeze added that normalcy had returned as security of the station with the help of police and other sister agencies and government had swiftly swung into action, thereby overpowering the hoodlums.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Anambra State Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said they received a distress call on the attack at 4.30am and “responded swiftly and prevented the hoodlums from causing damage on the structure.

“Unfortunately two of operational vehicle belonging to station were affected. No life was lost. Meanwhile, the station has been cordoned off and operation is still ongoing in the area. Further development shall be communicated please,” Ikenga said.

