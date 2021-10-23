Breaking: Gunmen attack another correctional centre, free all inmates

Gunmen on Friday night attacked the federal correctional facility in Abolongo in Oyo state and set free all the prisoners at the centre.

Blueprint gathered that the gunmen stormed the centre at about 10.30pm and launched heavy attack.

They were reported to have blown the entrance to the centre with grenades to gain access and set prisoners free.

It was gathered that the attack left the facility in disarray with warders scampering for safety.

As at Saturday morning, other sister security agencies were deployed at the centre to support men and women of the Nigerian Correctional Service to track down the bandits as well as rearrest prisoners.