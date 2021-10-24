Breaking: Gunmen attack police divisional headquarters, kill 3

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday reportedly attacked Police divisional headquarters at Unwana, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state and killed three policemen on duty.

The gunmen which were said to have attacked the division at about 2am, killed one constable and two inspectors, Blueprint reports.

A source from the area who spoke to Blueprint noted that the gunmen masked their faces and one of them was killed by the police who repelled the attack.

He said, “They killed three policemen – one constable and two inspectors and the police killed one of the gunmen.

“Nobody knows the identity of the gunman and police have taken the remains away.

“The incident happened around 2am, nobody knows the route they came from, all we hard were gunshots for about 10 minutes.

“At the moment there is no information to know if they destroyed or stole anything from the police station.

“The men were masked but the one killed had his face unveiled by the police to ascertain his identity. He also had red cloth tied around his waist believing it was a charm.”

Attempt to get police confirmation failed as the police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, could not answer call put across to her as at the time of filling this report.