Breaking: Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill 10

Ten lifeless bodies have been discovered in Ungwar Wakili after unknown gunmen attacked the community in Zango Kataf, local government area of Kaduna state.

Following the attack, the local government authority has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect, a statement said.

The curfew aimed at ensuring calm, restoring law and order in the communities and fore-stalling a recurrence of the attacks, the local government has said.

“This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace on that axis,” Special Assistant (Media) to the Executive Chairman, Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna state, Mr. Yabo Chris Ephraim said.

The Kaduna state Police Command has yet to react to the incident.

