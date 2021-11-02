Breaking: Gunmen ‘attack’ Yoruba nation agitator’s house in Ekiti

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), on Tuesday raised alarm of an alleged attack by unknown gunmen on the house of its leader, Professor Banji Akintoye.

Ilana Omo Oodua in a statement by its Communication Secretary, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, in Ibadan, said Prof Akintoye’s house in his Ado Ekiti country home was allegedly attacked on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

It stressed that with the said gunmen attack on the house of Prof Akintoye, ” Yoruba people within, and beyond the horizon of Nigeria will hold the Nigerian Government responsible if any evil happen to our leader or any or his relations.”

The body claimed in the statement that “gunshots were fired into the house by assailants who apparently climbed a chair outside the gate to shoot in.

“Luckily, Professor Banji Akintoye, was not around at the time, and nobody was hurt. Bullets suspected to be from AK 47 rifles were recovered after they dropped from the ceiling onto the floor,” it said.

The body added, “the matter has since been reported to the Ekiti State Police Command for investigation.”