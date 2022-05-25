Breaking: Gunmen invade Kukah’s church, kidnap priests, others

From Katsina state comes a report that gunmen early Wednesday invaded a parish under the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah and kidnapped two priests and two others in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, who disclosed this on Wednesday morning said the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto is under attack and no information has been gotten as to the whereabouts of the abductees.

Omotosho said, “As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

