Breaking: Gunmen invade palace, abduct traditional ruler in Niger

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Wawa of Wawa, a traditional ruler in Borgu local government area of Niger state, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Alivu from his palace.

The traditional ruler was reportedly kidnapped at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.

He was said to have been whisked away amidst spontaneous shooting by the gunmen dressed in military uniforms into the Kainji National park.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the palace riding in motorcycles while shooting to scare away people.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abiodun Wasiu were not successful before filing this report.