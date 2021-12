Blueprint has been informed that gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the Paramount Ruler of Gindiri, in Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State, HRH Charles Mato Dakat, at his residence.

According to available information, the terrorists carried out their operations in the early hours of Sunday after a heavy gunfire.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest development as at the time of filling this report.

Details loading…