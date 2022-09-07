Breaking: Gunmen invade residence, kidnap Plateau LG boss

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped the chairman of Kanke Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau state, Henry Gotip.

The kidnappers stormed and whisked away Gotip away at his residence at Kwang in Jos north LGA, after a sporadic shooting to scare away the residents.

Confirming the report, the police public relations officer, Plateau state command, Alfred Alabo, said the police authorities had sent a team to rescue Gotip.

He said, “The police commissioner is on top of the situation as he has sent a team of police officers to the area who are working in collaboration with the vigilante to rescue the council chairman.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

