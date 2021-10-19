Breaking: Gunmen invade stakeholders’ meeting, Kill 3 monarchs in Imo

Three traditional rulers were said to have been killed when gunmen invaded Njaba local government area headquarters at Nnenasaa where a security stakehokders’ meeting was being held Tuesday afternoon.

The hoodlums reportedly sporadically, and killed the three monarchs present at the meeting.

Blueprint gathered from a source that the meeting was being held to find a lasting solution to the lingering security problem in the local government area and how to check the threat of unknown gunmen and that all the traditional rulers from different autonomous communities in the LGA, numbering more than 10 were present.

As at the time of filling this report, the number or identities of casualties recorded during the incident were not yet known, but it was gathered that most participants got injured while running for their lives.

They were later rushed to a nearby hospitals.

The Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, also confirmed the incident to Blueprint.