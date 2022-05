Report from Abia state indicates that gunmen have kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu.

Blueprint gathered that he was kidnapped alongside two other senior priest of the Church on Sunday afternoon.

It was further gathered that the trio were abducted along Enugu/Portharcourt expressaay on their way from a church programme.

Already, Police authorities have confirmed the development with assurance of making efforts to rescue them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook