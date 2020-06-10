Breaking: Gunmen kill popular supermarket owner, another; kidnap many passengers along Lokoja-Abuja highway

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday between the hours of 12 pm to 1 pm killed two people and kidnapped many along Lokoja -Abuja highways.

Among those killed was Nicholas Ofordile, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a popular Chucks supermarket located at the post office area in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Ofodile met his untimely death when there was a gunshot between the armed bandits and men of the special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who made an attempt to rescue him.

The incident according to source occurred along Gegu/Koton-Karfe in Kogi local government area of the state.

It was also reliably gathered that, the suspected gunmen who were operating freely were later intercepted by SARS, but they succeeded in whisking many passengers plying the ever busy Lokoja-Abuja road into an unknown destination.

The incident is coming barely one week after Isanlu police station in Yagba West local government area of Kogi state where eight police officers and two civilians were killed.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi state Command, DSP William Aya , said, “I just got a call that the owner of Chucks supermarket has been killed alongside one other person. The command is yet to get details of what happened.”