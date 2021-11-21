Breaking: Gunmen kill top politician along Abuja-Kaduna highway

A top politician and 2019 gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara state Sagir Hamidu Gusau has been shot dead by suspected group of armed bandits along Abuja- Kaduna highway on Sunday evening..

Blueprint gathered that the incident occurred around Rijana village.

The remains of late Gusau was said to be taken by the security operatives to unknown hospital in Kaduna before final handing over of his body to his family Monday morning for burial according to Islamic rights.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest development.

