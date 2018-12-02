Breaking: Gunners turn heat on Spurs, claim EPL derby victory

Arsenal produced a relentless attacking performance to overpower Tottenham and deservedly win a pulsating north London derby at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery’s side extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches ,moving above Spurs into the top four, with a display that reflected the outstanding work the Spaniard has done since succeeding Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal’s fast start drew early reward when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put them ahead from the spot after Jan Vertonghen’s handball.

Yet Spurs, against the run of play, were ahead before the break. Eric Dier glanced home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick to equalise, sparking a melee involving players from both sides with his celebrations in front of Arsenal’s fans, before Harry Kane scored from the spot after Rob Holding was penalised for a challenge on Son Heung-min.

Emery introduced Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey at the start of the second half to dramatic effect.

The Welshman set up Aubameyang’s magnificent finish and the France striker’s deflected shot beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the edge of the area to put Arsenal ahead with 16 minutes left.

The outstanding Lucas Torreira ran clear to wrap up Arsenal’s win and Spurs’ misery was complete when Vertonghen was sent off for a foul on Lacazette.

Arsenal revival gathers pace

The manner in which Arsenal pressed and powered Spurs into submission here was remarkable but further evidence of their transformation under Emery.

The former Sevilla and Paris St-Germain manager has galvanised the club on and off the pitch after the stale end to the Wenger era. He was a constant blur of movement in his technical area almost guiding every move by hand.

Emery has, crucially, made an instant connection with Arsenal’s fans, regularly urging them to turn up the volume at moments when the stadium threatened to go quiet.

Arsenal simply refused to give an inch to Spurs and Emery was bold when Spurs led at half-time, sending on Lacazette and Ramsey.

His side had not played well in the first half, but the changes gave them a turbo-charge.

It was said the true test of Emery’s work would come when they faced their closest rivals. This was an examination they passed with flying colours.

Spurs and manager Mauricio Pochettino have made their name with the intensity of their attacking, pressing style backed up by obvious quality.

Here, however, they had all their own strengths turned back on them by Arsenal and almost seemed in a daze as they were swept aside in the latter stages.

Arsenal had Spurs in trouble instantly and barely let go, even when Dier and Kane somehow had the visitors going in at the interval ahead.

Spurs could not create in attack, were impotent in midfield and vulnerable at the back where Vertonghen’s uncomfortable afternoon saw him concede a penalty and receive a red card – while youngster Juan Foyth was punished for giving the ball away when Lacazette putting Arsenal in front.

They now lie outside the top four but will surely come again. Here, however, they were comprehensively outplayed.