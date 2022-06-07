Breaking: Harry Kane nets 50th goal for country as England cage Germany in Nations League clash

Harry Kane’s 50th goal for England salvaged a draw against Germany at Munich’s Allianz Arena in the Nations League clash.

Germany took the lead five minutes after half time through Jonas Hofmann’s shot which Jordan Pickford could not keep out despite getting a hand to the effort above his head.

Pickford did make important saves from Thomas Muller and Timo Werner though as Germany dominated most of the second half before England were given a lifeline four minutes from time.

The referee did not immediately give the kick but after looking at VAR, it was clear Nico Schlotterbeck as he fell over had brought down Kane.

The England skipper then sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way from the spot to bring him within three goals of Wayne Rooney’s national record.

