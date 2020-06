After two days, Lagos again recorded more than 100 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country’s total cases have hit 12801, 361 out of them are dead, while 4040 patients have recovered.

On Monday, the entire Africa’s most populous nation recorded 315 cases.

Here is state by state breakdown;

Lagos- 128

FCT-34

Rivers- 32

Edo- 28

Oyo- 22

Kaduna- 20

Gombe- 13

Ogun- 8

Plateau- 5

Delta- 7

Kwara- 7

Kano- 5

Bauchi- 4

Katsina- 2