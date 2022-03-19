Breaking: Hoodlums ‘attack’ Ohaneze Ndigbo President General’s house

The country home of the President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, in Oru East local government area of Imo state has been reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen early Saturday.

Although, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Imo State Command, CSP Mike Abattam, is yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report, Blueprint gathered that part of the house was burnt by the hoodlums.

The attack happened about the same time another Police station was invaded by gunmen in Umuguma, killing two operatives.

Incidentally, Ambassador Obiozor was not at home when the incident happened.

