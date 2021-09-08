Breaking: Horse-trading, campaigns begin as ministry announces when 2021 sports federations election will be conducted

The federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development has rolled out plans for the conduct of elections into various boards of sports Federations.

A statement released by the ministry’s director of press and public relations, Mohammed Manga, on Wednesday said this year’s election will be held on September 30, 2021.

The statement said, “The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in keeping with its commitment of holding the National Sports Federations election in September 2021 is affirming that elections into the National Sports Federations will hold on September 30, 2021.

“The six (6) National Sports Federations that have their Constitutions ratified by their International sports bodies and the Nigeria Olympic Committee will conduct their elections based on their respective Constitutions.

“The Ministry has also directed that the Federations should begin the necessary process as outlined in their Constitutions towards having an elective Congress that will hold on September 30, 2021 in Abuja.

“The sports Federations that are expected to hold their elections on September 30, 2021 include: Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Nigeria Basketball Federation, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Shooting Federation as well as Nigeria Table Tennis Federation

“It should be noted that other sports Federations which are yet to ratify their Constitutions will also conduct their elections on September 30, 2021 with the guidelines provided by the Ministry.

“Thus, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development together with the Nigeria Olympic Committee will serve as Observers in all the elections.

“The Ministry also wishes to state that all Nigerians who have the interest and passion for their identified sports are free to be involved with the process of elections in keeping with democratic principles.”