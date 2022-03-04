Breaking: Humanitarian affairs minister, other FG officials receive second batch of trapped Ukraine-based Nigerians

March 4, 2022 Editor Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0

Humanitarian affairs minister Farouq (centre) leads other government officials to receive Nigerians from Ukraine

Report reaching Blueprint has revealed that the second batch of Nigerians fleeing Ukraine have just touch down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

They were evacuated from Poland by Air peace flight that conveyed 181 of them, mostly Nigerian students.

The flight according to officials arrived at exactly 6.30 on Friday evening.

Blueprint reports that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Forouq, was on ground to receive the returnees.

No fewer than 416 Nigerians were earlier evacuated from Romania as first batch on Friday morning aboard Max air.