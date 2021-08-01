Breaking – Hushpuppi: Police slam suspension on DCP Abba Kyari

With the approval of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to his suspension from his job, Abba Kyari, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has sunk deeper into the mess which unravelled last week with his indictment in the US, with possible extradition to the US starring him in the face.

Hours after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Ahmed Baba, recommended his suspension, the PSC, in charge of the promotion and discipline of senior police officers in Nigeria, approved his removal from office pending the outcome of the entire saga.

The PSC’s decision was conveyed in a statement by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who informed that the Commission also directed the IGP to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

The statement from Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations, entitled: FBI indictment: PSC suspends DCP Abba Kyari, directs IGP to furnish it with information on further developments, read: “The Police Service Commission has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office.

“Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States .

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.”