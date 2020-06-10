Breaking: I won’t get justice, Obaseki speaks after screening



Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the incubent governor of Edo state and one of the governorship aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Godwin Obaseki and four other aspirants have been screened.



The governor’s screening which commenced at about 8pm Wednesday’s evening took two hours.



Obaseki, who was visibly angry after the screening told newsmen that he will not get justice under the current process.





Other aspirants who had earlier in the day went through the screening exercise include: Hon. Osaro Obaze, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Dr Pius Odubu.





Speaking with newsmen, Obaseki said: “The last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice. But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else. Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening. I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered.



“Like I said, as a party man I have gone through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process.





“One of the questions that was asked was that why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo. That did I not see it as an anti party activity? I just felt that if we put politics above the the lives of the people of Edo State, the we may be missing the point.”





There were initial tension in the camp of governor Obaseki, who had earlier reported for the exercice but hurriedly left after about five minutes and did not return till evening.





Our correspondent report that governor Obaseki, who arrived the party national secretariat at about 1:10, walked briskly to the conference room venue of the screening excercise however left after just five minutes and later returned at about 8pm in the evening for the exercise.





As at the time of filling this report only one aspirant Hon Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen is yet to be screened.



Although the two-day exercise continue on Thursday.





The seven man screening committee led by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba commenced the verification of the credentials of the six governorship aspirants at about 1 pm.





Speaking with newsmen earlier, Prof. Ayuba assured that his team would ensure due diligence in the screening process.





Ayuba urged the newsmen covering the exercise to be be factual in the reportage of the screening, adding that his committee should not be mistaken to that of a judicial panel of enquiry that has the final say on the fate of the aspirants.







