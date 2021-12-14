Breaking: I won’t turn down calls to contest in 2023, Tinubu declares

Former Lagos state governor and the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he will not turn down Nigerians calling on him to contest the next presidential election.

Several groups, party chieftains and some interest across the country have been mounting pressure on the former governor to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the ruling party.

Speaking with newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, on the matter for the first time on his aspiration after a closed-door meeting with some Northern elders under the aegis of Northern Alliance Committee (NAC), Tinubu declared that at the right time he would tell Nigerians his intention.

The Jagaban of Borgu as his popularly known said he was still consulting and brainstorming with his friends and political associates across the country.

“I am not going to turn them (Nigerians) down, but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.

“But the president is still in office, I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today.

“So we will consult and make our programme known to the people later and the intension is clear. So you keep guessing,” Tinubu said.

Also speaking after the secret meeting with Tinubu, Chairman of the Northern Alliance Committee, Amb. Lawal Mohammed Munir, said the meeting was very successful.

“The meeting ended very well. We are working for him. We are working for him because we know he will win the election when the time comes,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.