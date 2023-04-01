Breaking: Igbo monarch in DSS net over threat to invite IPOB to Lagos

The Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos state, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been arrested by the Deparyment of State Service (DSS).

The monarch was arrested after he spoke in a video that went viral on Friday night.

Nwajagu threatened to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) to secure the properties of Igbo people in the state.

He said, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will take caution. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos state.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

