Oyo State High Court on Friday slammed N20 billion on the Department of State Security (DSS) for illegally invading Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan some months ago.

Justice Ladiran Akintola who delivered the judgement directed DSS to pay the huge sum to Igboho whose name is also Sunday Adeyemol

Akintola awarded the sum as exemplary and aggravated damages against the secret police in the suit filed by Igboho in which he sought N500 billion damages for the invasion.

Details loading..l