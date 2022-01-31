Breaking: Igoche Mark elected NBBF President (VIDEO)

Founder of Mark Mentors and Mark D Ball, Igoche Mark, has just been elected as the new President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Mark emerged President after he polled 11 votes at the Elective Congress of the NBBF held inside package A of Abuja National Stadium on Monday.

The election conducted by the electoral committee led by Suleiman Muhammed witnessed representatives from various part of the country.

The Congress also elected Osita Nwachukwu as NBBF Vice President.

Alhaji Muhammed who is also the vice chairman of the FCT Basketball Association said he was pleased with the conduct of the election which was adjudged as free and fair in line with the Ministry of Youth and Sports development’s directive.



“I am very happy to have conducted the election in line with Sports Ministry’s directive. The election was very free and fair,” Muhammed said.

