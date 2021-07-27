BREAKING: IGP orders posting of AIGs, as Ciroma moves to Zone 7



In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations.



A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, Tuesday in Abuja, indicated that former Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, AIG Bala Ciroma, was deployed to Zone-7 Abuja; AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka were posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime, and Zone 9 Umuahia; respectively.



Similary, AIG Zaki M. Ahmed was posted as AIG SPU, FHQ Abuja; AIG Mustapha Dandaura to AIG Zone 4, Makurdi; AIG Dansuki D. Galadanchi as AIG CTU FHQ, Abuja; AIG Okon Etim Ene as AIG Zone 17 Akure and AIG Usman D. Nagogo as AIG Border Patrol FHQ, Abuja.

In the same vein, AIG Muri Umar Musa was deployed as AIG Zone 13, Ukpo Dunukaofia, Awka; AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko Commandant POLAC WUDIL, Kano; AIG Usman Alhassan Belel as AIG FCID Annex Lagos; and AIG Adebola Emmanuel Longe as AIG DOPS FHQ, Abuja.

Other deployments include AIG Musa Adze as AIG Investment FHQ, Abuja; AIG Philip Sule Maku as AIG DICT FHQ, Abuja;AIG Usman Sule Gomma as AIG Zone 6 Calabar; AIG Adamu Usman as AIG Cooperative; AIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro as AIG Zone 3, Yola; and AIG Ahmed Mohammed Azare as AIG DTD FHQ, Abuja.

Others are AIG Maigana Alhaji Sani as AIG FCID Annex, Kaduna; AIG Audu Adamu Madaki as AIG Zone 12 Bauchi; AIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi as AIG Maritime, Lagos; AIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji as AIG Zone 8 Lokoja; AIG Mohammed L. Bagega as AIG Armamemt FHQ, Abuja; AIG Bello Makwashi as AIG Zone 15, Maiduguri; as well as AIG Balarabe Abubukar as AIG Works FHQ Abuja.



Mba said the IGP has assured that the posting and redeployment of the senior police officers would further help in driving the new policing vision, which is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

The Spokersperson said posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers was with immediate effect.

Related

No tags for this post.