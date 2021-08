Five Super Eagles players have already arrived Lagos camp ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Liberia and Cape Verde in few days time.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Kunle Adeleke, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi have arrived.

Captain Ahmed Musa and a host of others are mainly expected to arrive Lagos on Monday.

Super Eagles will face the Lone stars of Liberia this weekend before they jet out to confront Cape Verde three days after.

Details loading…