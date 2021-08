Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho a while ago scored the only goal via penalty in the late moment to ensure that Leicester City beat Manchester City to win 2021 Community Shield.

Community Shield is a one-off contest for winners of English Premier League and FA Cup at the end of any season.

It also marks the beginning of a new football season.

Leicester City defeated Manchester City on a day new signing Jack Grealish made his debut.

