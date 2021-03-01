Breaking: Ikpeazu breaks silence, fires back at Senator Adeyemi

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state on Monday in Abuja likened Senator Smart self (APC Kogi West) to a mad man for calling him a drunkard penultimate week .

Senator Adeyemi had while making contribution to a motion on general insecurity in the country, veered off by alleging that governor Ikpeazu is drunkard and among those not taking the security and safety of people in their states serious .

Reacting to the allegation at the book launch of the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre , governor Ikpeazu said he doesn’t drink at all, let alone, becoming a drunkard.

According to him, “I don’t drink at all and I don’t begrudge those who drink. Leadership demands decorum and high sense of responsibility, the very reason those privileged to have the calling by occupying position of leadership must be cautious in what they say and do.

“I’m not planning to take up the person who made the reckless allegation because as said by Chinua Achebe in one of his books, “If a mad man carries the cloth of somebody bathing in River and ran away with it . The man whose cloth is taken away by the mad man need to be careful by not running after the mad man because, if he does , onlookers will not know who is actually mad between them.”

Details loading…