Breaking: I’m not guilty, Nnamdi Kanu responds to FG’s amended charges

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Kanu, who was docked before trial Justice Binta Nyako, said he was innocent of all the allegations levelled against him, after the charge was read to him in the open court.

His re-arraingment came on the day the Department of State Services (DSS) refused to allow Journalists inside the courtroom despite repeated assurance from the directorate.

Though, Blueprint Judiciary correspondent, and six other Journalists were intitially cleared at the main gate of the court to enter the premises, upon their arrival at the door leading to the courtroom, arm-wielding operatives of the secret service denied them entry.

The operatives insisted their action was based on “order from above”.

They made it clear that no Journalist would be allowed to enter the courtroom till the end of the proceedings.

“You people can go to your press center and wait till the end of the matter, after then, you will receive briefing on what happened”, one of the hooded operatives stated.

