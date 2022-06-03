Breaking: In Anambra, Victor Umeh dumps APGA, joins Labour party in search of Senate ticket

Days after he was defeated in the senatorial primary contest, former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Senator Victor Umeh has moved to the Labour Party (LP).

Blueprint gathered that Umeh alongside joined Presidential hopeful and former Anambra state governor Peter Obi to contest for the Anambra Central senatorial seat at the 2023 general elections.

Umeh had about eight years ago and subsequently, criticised Peter Obi for leaving APGA shortly after Willie Obiano emerged as the state governor.

As at the time of filling this report, scheduled LP senatorial primary election was on with Umeh having high hopes of clinching the party’s ticket.

Should Umeh eventually pick the ticket, he will battle to represent Anambra Central senatorial district with Senator Uche Ekwunife of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dozie Nwankwo of APGA and Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe of All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023 during general election.

Details loading…

