Breaking: In Gombe, ex-governor’s daughter quits Yahaya’s cabinet

Gombe state Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources Dr Husaina Danjuma Goje on Saturday resigned her appointment.

Dr Husaina is a daughter to Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, a former Gombe state governor.

Recall that the relationship between her father and Governor Muhammadu Yahaya turned sour especially with Friday’s happening.

The former commissioner stated this in a press statement signed and made available to Blueprint in Gombe on Saturday, saying that her resignation was hinged on personal decision.

She said, “Today, Saturday 6th of November I wish to inform the general public and media organisations that I Dr Husaina Goje, has tendered my formal resignation, from my position as Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources to his excellency the executive governor of Gombe State Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya effective today.

“I also wish to inform you that my resignation was made based on my personal reasons, with this I wish to show my appreciation and the opportunity given to me by his excellency the executive governor to serve as a member of his executive council in this administration.”