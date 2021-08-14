Breaking: In Gwoza, Zulum receives another Chibok schoolgirl with kids (Pictures)

Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday in Gwoza, received another Chibok girl who was rescued by the 26 Task Force Brigade, Gwoza.

According to the official Facebook handler of the governor: “The schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her two children, was handed over to Governor Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani.

“Zulum was in Gwoza from there he moved to Bama, undertaking humanitarian activities. He has just returned from northern Borno where he spent five days for humanitarian interventions.”

Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a government secondary school in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man said to be her husband had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama.







