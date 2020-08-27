Breaking: In Kogi, Attah of Igala is dead

The paramount ruler of Igala kingdom, HRM Michael Ameh Oboni II, is dead.

The monarch also known as Atah of Igala died on Thursday morning at Wada Hospital, Abuja according to an undisclosed source.

The cause of his death is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

However, it was disclosed that he passed on after a brief ailment.

Before his death, he was the chairman, Kogi State traditional council.

No official confirmation yet concerning his death from either the state government or the the Monarch’s palace.

