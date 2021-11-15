Breaking: In Myanmar, jailed US Journalist regains freedom

US journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail by a military court three days ago.

His employer, English-language news site Frontier Myanmar, said he was on a flight out of Myanmar.

Junta spokesperson Major-Gen Zaw Min Tun confirmed to the BBC that he would be allowed to leave the country.

Fenster, who was Frontier’s managing editor, was detained in May as he was about to fly back to the US.

He is one of dozens of journalists, and thousands of people overall, to be held since a military coup in February.

Fenster had been convicted of breaching immigration law, unlawful association and encouraging dissent against the military.

Then last week he was hit with two additional charges of sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum term of life imprisonment.

Fenster’s release appears to have been negotiated by former US ambassador and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson, who is in Myanmar.

Mr Richardson said in a statement that Fenster would fly home via Qatar.

“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” he said. “We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.”