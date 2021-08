Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Monday, announced immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC).

Sule announced the dissolution at the end of an expanded cabinet meeting inside government house, Lafia.

The governor also said the special advisers, and senior special assistants were relieved of their appointments.

Governor Sule therefore, thanked the commissioners and the aides for their sacrifices and contributions to the successes recorded by the administration so far.