Breaking: In Plateau, 3 commissioners resign, Lalong set to reshuffle cabinet

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, is set to reshuffle his cabinet, following resignation of three of his commissioners, Wednesday.

This was contained in statement by Dr. Makut Macham, director of press to the governor.

He said: “Three Commissioners in Plateau state have resigned their appointments to enable them contest for the positions of local government chairmen in the forth coming council elections scheduled for next month.”

According to Makut, those that have resigned are commissioner for Housing, Barrister Zulfa Bitrus, who is vying for the Chairmanship of Lantang North LGC, Commissioner of Urban Development, Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, contesting for the Chairmanship of Kanam LGC, and Commissioner of Higher education, Kakmena Goteng, that is seeking to become Chairman of Pankshin LGC.

Makut said, state Commissioner of information Hon. Dan Manjang, revealed this at a press briefing after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, where he said a valedictory session in honour of the three Commissioners was held.

“Governor Lalong appreciated their services and wished them well in their political journey, praying that they emerge victorious and again deploy their vast experience in serving people at the grassroots,” the statement read in part.

It said Governor Lalong has approved that Commissioner for Environment Mr. Usman Idi will take charge of Urban Development while Commissioner for Secondary Education Mrs. Elizabeth Wapmuk handles affairs at the Higher Education Ministry.

The statement further said the Ministry of Housing will henceforth be supervised by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Jerry Werr, pending when new appointment will be made to replace the three Commissioners.