Breaking: In UK, Second, third tier leagues opt to end season, Clubs promoted

Swindon Town have been crowned Sky Bet League Two champions after clubs voted to end their season based on points-per-game.

The EFL confirmed League Two clubs had voted to end the season by an “overwhelming majority” following a meeting between English Football League sides on Tuesday.

Crewe and Plymouth join champions Swindon as the three automatically promoted sides into League One. Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the play-offs with the first games on June 18.

The bottom team is still to be decided with Stevenage currently on the foot of the table, but second-bottom Macclesfield facing a potential points deduction. Relegation will only be ratified if the National League can give assurances that its competition will go ahead.

Clubs in League One are also meeting on Tuesday to vote on whether or not to continue their season.

Details loading…