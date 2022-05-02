Breaking: In Zamfara, commissioner quits Matawalle’s cabinet

Zamfara state commissioner of religious affairs and Chief Imam of Muslim Foundation Juma’at Mosque in Gusau Dr. Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe has resigned his appointment.

This is contained in a letter dated May 1, 2022 which was signed by him and made available to Blueprint in Gusau Monday.

Sheik Jangebe expressed gratitude to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the opportunity given to him to serves as one of the members of the state executive council for a three-year period

Dr. Jangebe did not specify the reason for his resignation in the letter.

Part of the letter reads, “His excellency may wish to note that, I Dr. Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe tender my vuluntary resignation letter as Hon. Commissioner for religious affairs today 1st May, 2022.

“I wish to express my propound gratitude to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the opportunity accorded to me as commissioner and member of the state executive, and I will continue praying for the success of your administration,” he said.

