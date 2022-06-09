Breaking: In Zamfara, longest serving monarch dies at 93

The death has occurred of the longest-serving traditional ruler in Zamfara state, the emir of Kwatarkwashi, Alhaji Ahmad Umar.

According to the statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Balarabe Danisa, and made available to Blueprint, the emir died after protracted illness, aged 93.

Late. Alhaji Ahmad Umar has been a longest and eldest traditional ruler on the throne not only in Zamfara but across the country as he spent 61 years as emir of Kwatarkwashi.

The 93-year-old Emir, was first appointed a village head in Samawa by his elder brother, who was then a district head.

The Late emir was also turbaned as the 28th traditional ruler of Kwatarkwashi by late Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Abubakar III, on March 17, 1961.

