Breaking: INEC announces date for 2023 supplementary election in Adamawa, other states

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed April 15, 2023, for the conduct of supplementary elections for governorship, national, and state assembly polls across the country.

This was disclosed in a short statement on INEC’s verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The statement reads, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, national, and state assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday April 15, 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”

